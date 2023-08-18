Home States Telangana

Sooner or later, Kavitha will be behind bars, says BJP leader

Addressing the media at the BJP office in Nampally, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam said that Kavitha was “fully involved” in the liquor scam.

Published: 18th August 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)

BRS MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam on Thursday said that BRS MLC K Kavitha will be behind bars sooner or later for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

Addressing the media at the BJP office in Nampally, Islam said that Kavitha was “fully involved” in the scam, but clarified that the Centre will not interfere in the work of the investigative agencies. The agencies concerned will certainly take action against those who indulged in corruption, he added.

“It was for this very reason, BRS voted against the Delhi (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament, to please Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose government is also neck-deep in this scam,” he observed. He also accused the BRS of having a tacit understanding with the Opposition Alliance, INDIA. “That’s why BRS MPs voted in favour of those ‘arrogant’ parties, which perpetrated corruption to the tune of `12 lakh crore during the UPA regime.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP K Kavithaliquor scamBRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp