Sooner or later, Kavitha will be behind bars, says BJP leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam on Thursday said that BRS MLC K Kavitha will be behind bars sooner or later for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

Addressing the media at the BJP office in Nampally, Islam said that Kavitha was “fully involved” in the scam, but clarified that the Centre will not interfere in the work of the investigative agencies. The agencies concerned will certainly take action against those who indulged in corruption, he added.

“It was for this very reason, BRS voted against the Delhi (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament, to please Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose government is also neck-deep in this scam,” he observed. He also accused the BRS of having a tacit understanding with the Opposition Alliance, INDIA. “That’s why BRS MPs voted in favour of those ‘arrogant’ parties, which perpetrated corruption to the tune of `12 lakh crore during the UPA regime.”

HYDERABAD: BJP national spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam on Thursday said that BRS MLC K Kavitha will be behind bars sooner or later for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam. Addressing the media at the BJP office in Nampally, Islam said that Kavitha was “fully involved” in the scam, but clarified that the Centre will not interfere in the work of the investigative agencies. The agencies concerned will certainly take action against those who indulged in corruption, he added. “It was for this very reason, BRS voted against the Delhi (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament, to please Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose government is also neck-deep in this scam,” he observed. He also accused the BRS of having a tacit understanding with the Opposition Alliance, INDIA. “That’s why BRS MPs voted in favour of those ‘arrogant’ parties, which perpetrated corruption to the tune of `12 lakh crore during the UPA regime.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });