Telangana governor seeks opinion of law secretary on RTC and other bills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dismissing reports that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had decided to reserve the TSRTC merger Bill for the assent of the President of India, the Raj Bhavan on Thursday clarified that she will take further action on the pending State government Bills once the Law Secretary gives his recommendations.

In accordance with the Telangana Government Business Rules and Secretariat Instructions, all Bills received by the Governor from the secretary to the State Legislature, including the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill, 2023, have been referred to the law secretary for opinion. This is a normal practice stipulated in the relevant rules, the communique from the Raj Bhavan said.

Meanwhile, the State government on Thursday appointed R Thirupathi, principal special judge for the trial of Special Police Establishment and Anti-Corruption Bureau cases, Hyderabad, as Secretary to Government (Legal Affairs, Legislative Affairs and Justice), Law Department, on deputation for a period of one year. The government appointed a new law secretary after the post was vacant for two months.

The release from Raj Bhavan added that the Governor has provided 10 recommendations based on representations and in the best interests of the employees and the well-being of the corporation while permitting the introduction of the TSRTC merger Bill in the Legislative Assembly. Similarly, four other Bills were earlier returned to the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council with messages containing recommendations.

The communique said that the Governor would like to ascertain whether these recommendations were properly taken care of in the Bills now received or not, and clarify that based on the recommendations of the law secretary, further action on all Bills, including the TSRTC merger Bill, will be taken.

“This press communique is issued to quell the misinformation that has been circulating in certain quarters, including the print and electronic media, claiming that the Governor withheld the TSRTC merger Bill and decided to reserve it for the assent of the President, etc., which are, in fact, false and far from the truth. All members of the public in general and TSRTC employees, in particular, are urged not to be swayed by such false and baseless news spread by certain vested interests,” the release said.

