Telangana reports fewer dengue cases this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / WARANGAL / ADILABAD /SANGAREDDY / NALGONDA / KHAMMAM: Over the last two months, sporadic cases of dengue have emerged in Telangana, even as health authorities are closely monitoring the situation. While ruling out a widespread outbreak, experts have highlighted the lower prevalence of severe dengue cases compared to previous years.

The Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases, commonly known as the Government Fever Hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases, has seen a relatively modest number of dengue cases.

Dr K Shankar, Superintendent of the Fever Hospital, reported only 15 cases in August, with three patients currently undergoing treatment. Notably, the hospital handles around 400 outpatients daily for various types of fever cases. Since the start of 2023, the hospital has recorded a total of 144 cases, including 33 in June and 20 in July.

Health officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have noted a decline in cases and mortality rates compared to the previous year. GHMC has launched door-to-door fever surveys to identify potential cases and raise awareness among communities, particularly in schools and colleges.

Experts have expressed caution despite the current situation. Dr Kiran Madhala, convener of the Indian Medical Association and a professor at Government Medical College, Nizamabad, said that while the prevalence of dengue cases this year seems mild, an outbreak could occur in the coming months due to heavy rains and flooding.

Dr Madhala said that caution remains as the World Health Organisation has warned of the potential rise in diseases like dengue, Zika, and chikungunya due to El Nino, potentially leading to a more severe wave in the coming years. The doctor stressed the importance of protection against day-biting mosquitoes, especially considering the possibility of an outbreak in September due to heavy rains and flooding.

In specific districts, the situation varies.

Warangal reported 29 dengue cases following heavy rains, while Adilabad saw 23 cases between January and August, a decrease from the previous year’s count. Nearly 200 dengue cases have been reported in Medak,, with patients seeking treatment in private hospitals for symptoms like severe fever and headaches. Sangareddy District Medical and Health Officer Dr Gayatri assured that no deaths have been attributed to dengue in the district and preventive measures have been implemented across health centres and hospitals.

In Nalgonda, 31 cases of dengue were detected, prompting the district administration to mobilise a Rapid Response team for preventive efforts, including spraying and fogging. Kothagudem and Khammam districts reported fluctuations in dengue cases as well, with a noticeable decrease this year compared to the previous year.

Officials in all the districts are actively addressing the situation, asking people to maintain sanitation to mitigate seasonal diseases. Nevertheless, medical authorities maintain that the overall situation is not alarming and that measures are in place to manage the disease effectively.

HYDERABAD / WARANGAL / ADILABAD /SANGAREDDY / NALGONDA / KHAMMAM: Over the last two months, sporadic cases of dengue have emerged in Telangana, even as health authorities are closely monitoring the situation. While ruling out a widespread outbreak, experts have highlighted the lower prevalence of severe dengue cases compared to previous years. The Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases, commonly known as the Government Fever Hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases, has seen a relatively modest number of dengue cases. Dr K Shankar, Superintendent of the Fever Hospital, reported only 15 cases in August, with three patients currently undergoing treatment. Notably, the hospital handles around 400 outpatients daily for various types of fever cases. Since the start of 2023, the hospital has recorded a total of 144 cases, including 33 in June and 20 in July.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Health officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have noted a decline in cases and mortality rates compared to the previous year. GHMC has launched door-to-door fever surveys to identify potential cases and raise awareness among communities, particularly in schools and colleges. Experts have expressed caution despite the current situation. Dr Kiran Madhala, convener of the Indian Medical Association and a professor at Government Medical College, Nizamabad, said that while the prevalence of dengue cases this year seems mild, an outbreak could occur in the coming months due to heavy rains and flooding. Dr Madhala said that caution remains as the World Health Organisation has warned of the potential rise in diseases like dengue, Zika, and chikungunya due to El Nino, potentially leading to a more severe wave in the coming years. The doctor stressed the importance of protection against day-biting mosquitoes, especially considering the possibility of an outbreak in September due to heavy rains and flooding. In specific districts, the situation varies. Warangal reported 29 dengue cases following heavy rains, while Adilabad saw 23 cases between January and August, a decrease from the previous year’s count. Nearly 200 dengue cases have been reported in Medak,, with patients seeking treatment in private hospitals for symptoms like severe fever and headaches. Sangareddy District Medical and Health Officer Dr Gayatri assured that no deaths have been attributed to dengue in the district and preventive measures have been implemented across health centres and hospitals. In Nalgonda, 31 cases of dengue were detected, prompting the district administration to mobilise a Rapid Response team for preventive efforts, including spraying and fogging. Kothagudem and Khammam districts reported fluctuations in dengue cases as well, with a noticeable decrease this year compared to the previous year. Officials in all the districts are actively addressing the situation, asking people to maintain sanitation to mitigate seasonal diseases. Nevertheless, medical authorities maintain that the overall situation is not alarming and that measures are in place to manage the disease effectively.