Two brothers die of cardiac arrest within 15 days in Telangana

Ummettula Srikanth Reddy's younger brother, 26-year-old Ummetula Madhusudhan Reddy alias Madhukar Reddy, too had died of a cardiac arrest 15 days ago at Renikunta village of Thimmapur mandal.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  A 30-year-old man named Ummettula Srikanth Reddy alias Santhosh Reddy died of a cardiac arrest in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The incident occurred when Srikanth was attending his younger brother’s funeral and complained of chest pain. He was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad, where he died while undergoing treatment.  

Srikanth’s younger brother, 26-year-old Ummetula Madhusudhan Reddy alias Madhukar Reddy, too had died of a cardiac arrest 15 days ago at Renikunta village of Thimmapur mandal. The incident left their grieving parents devastated at the loss of their only two sons.

Boy with heart condition dies of cardiac arrest

A 16-year-old boy named Madasi Rajesh, a Class 9 student at government school at NSP colony in Khammam town died due to a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. The boy had problems with his heart since childhood and was being medicated.

On Wednesday, he complained of chest pain while he was at school.
The school management informed his father Shankar, who rushed to shift him to a hospital. However, the boy died while being shifted and the doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. Shankar works as a watchman at CRG towers in Khammam town.

