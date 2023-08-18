Home States Telangana

What’s your stand on Centre cutting Telangana borrowing limit, Harish asks Kishan

Earlier in the day, Harish Rao, along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, inaugurated a health centre in Maheswaram.

Published: 18th August 2023 08:40 AM

T Harish Rao. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy should spell out his stand on the Centre slashing the borrowing limit of Telangana by Rs 35,000 crore. Addressing a meeting in Maheswaram in Rangareddy district, he said: “Kishan Reddy says that the Centre never asked Telangana to fix meters to agriculture motors. Then why did the Centre cut the open market borrowing limit of Telangana by Rs 35,000 crore.”

“Despite the Centre’s non-cooperation, Telangana spent Rs 60,000 crore on free power, Rs 72,000 crore on Rythu Bandhu, Rs 5,500 crore on Rythu Bima and Rs 36,000 crore on crop loan waiver,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Harish Rao, along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, inaugurated a health centre in Maheswaram. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “A medical college has been sanctioned for Maheswaram.”He also promised to bring people’s demand for an IT tower at Nagireddypet to the notice of IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

