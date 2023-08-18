YSRTP president YS Sharmila put under house arrest for supporting Gajwel protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila was placed under house-arrest at her Lotus Pond residence, here on Friday morning, citing 'lack of permission' while she was stepping out to leave for Gajwel to extend her support for the Dalits who have been demanding the disbursement of Dalit Bandhu assistance to them.

She performed aarti in front of police officers who stopped her, praying to God to 'give them wisdom and righteousness, so that they wouldn't have to work as an extended outfit of the BRS government.'

Slamming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the police, she said “It is shameful to note that KCR continues to target me while I'm trying to visit his constituency where the hapless Dalits have been protesting against his failures to extend Dalit Bandhu scheme to the eligible families. It is shocking to witness that I am being house arrested while the BRS goons who threatened us have been let off. I am holding aarti to my brothers and sisters in the police department, wishing the lord that they be endowed with more wisdom and righteousness. I wish they adhered to the Constitution, and not KCR."

The YSR Telangana Party chief staged a dharna along with her supporters, questioning the tyranny of KCR’s govt against protesting parties.

Displaying to media persons a representation received from the chief minister’s constituency, she said as the leader of an opposition party she had every right to go there. “Can’t I raise my voice for the people? How can I do justice to them,” she asked, as reported by IANS.

“I am not going there to create havoc. I am going to peacefully protest and meet the people,” she added.

“KCR is clearly rattled and is losing his position. He is obviously scared that my visit will further expose his misdeeds and the deceit," she added



