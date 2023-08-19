BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar goes on 48-hour hunger strike over 2BHKs issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that non-locals were being selected as beneficiaries of the 2BHK housing scheme in the Uppal Assembly constituency, BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar said that there is a lack of transparency on the part of the government in the selection process.

He also alleged that there is widespread corruption and that nepotism is being encouraged in the process.

The BJP leader, along with hundreds of party workers, sat on a 48-hour hunger strike in Ramanthapur on Friday, demanding the State government allot 2BHK houses to the eligible beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was not following any scientific methods to identify the beneficiaries. “The principle of in-situ construction of 2BHK houses to resettle patta holders, who have parted with their lands, was not being taken into consideration,” he added.

“When I was the MLA representing Uppal in 2014, I got 176 houses sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Singam Cheru Thanda. Out of them, 127 houses were allotted during my term. The remaining 49 houses were not allotted even though construction was completed long ago,” he said.“A total of 1,397 2BHK houses have not yet been allotted in Chaitanya Nagar, Cherlapally, Sriram Nagar and Jammigadda localities, despite their construction being completed,” he added.

He also accused the State government of “influencing and managing” those who have been filing complaints in various police stations against the allotment of the 2BHK house. Prabhakar said that he will give a Uppal bandh call on the issue if the officials fail to follow proper procedure in the allotment of housing units to the poor.

