BRS ticket aspirants in Adilabad on the edge

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: With the BRS high command getting ready to release the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State, the excitement, and apprehension, is palpable in several constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district as there is intense competition among ticket aspirants. Adding to the apprehensions among the aspirants is talk of Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao conducting a discreet internal assessment of both sitting MLAs and potential contenders.

Even senior MLAs who have secured victory three to four times thus far are worried about the surveys. They are relying on party dynamics, family connections and their own clout in the form of past work that they believe will help them get the ticket. Particularly noticeable is the fervour in ST-reserved constituencies like Khanapur, Boath and Asifabad, as well as in general constituencies like Adilabad, Mudhole, and Mancherial.

In Khanapur, an ST reserved constituency, four leaders, including incumbent MLA Rekha Naik, are banking on positive results in the surveys. Johnson Naik, an NRI actively engaged in Khanapur’s affairs and close to IT Minister KT Rama Rao, and Poorna Naik, who is said to be a close confidante of Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, are fancying their chances.

Zilla Parishad chairman Rathod Janardan and incumbent MLA Rekha Naik too are determined to contest again from Asifabad and Khanapur constituencies. Sitting MLA from Asifabad, Attram Sakku, who switched to the BRS from the Congress after his 2018 victory, is eagerly seeking renomination. Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi, who narrowly lost in the last election, is also in the running.

Both constituency sees a ground-level push from incumbent MLA Rathod Bapu Rao. However, allegations of corruption in certain scheme allocations, made by him and his close aides, have cast a shadow on his renomination. Neeradigonda ZPTC and former minister Godam Nagesh too are in the race for the ticket.

In the Adilabad constituency, MLA Jogu Ramanna and his son, Adilabad Municipal chairman Jogu Premender, are showcasing their strength. Former municipal chairperson Rangenini Manisha, supported by select BRS senior leaders, is also asserting her presence. Former Dairy Development Corporation chairman Loka Bhuma Reddy is also in the race.

Mancherial constituency witnesses a strong thrust from a notable BC leader who has played an active role in the development of the erstwhile Adilabad district. Former MLC Puranam Satish is another aspirant in the fray. Mudhole constituency has also witnessed the spirited engagement of a few BC leaders vying for the ticket.

