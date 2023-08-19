Construction of Warangal super speciality hospital nearing completion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The construction of a super speciality hospital in Warangal is nearing completion and work on three such facilities in Hyderabad is under progress. The State government first established the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Gachibowli. The hospital has been providing services since the outbreak of Covid-19.

According to an official press release issued on Friday, super speciality dispensaries are being constructed at Alwal over 28.41 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 897 crore, in Gaddi Annaram over 21.36 acres at a cost of Rs 900 crore and in Erragadda at a cost of Rs 882 crore.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for these three super speciality hospitals on April 26, 2022. TIMS hospitals will also serve as autonomous medical research institutes along the lines of AIIMS.

It includes speciality, super speciality medical services, PG courses in 16 specialities, 15 super specialities, nursing, paramedical education in super specialities, 30 departments of heart, kidney, liver, brain, lung departments, cancer services, trauma services, endocrinology departments, allergy, rheumatology departments, diagnostic departments, 200 faculty, up to 500 resident doctors, 26 operation theatres, cardiac cath lab services, kidney dialysis services, cancer radiation and chemotherapy services, CT scan, MRI services, 1,000 oxygen beds, including 300 ICU beds, with residence facility for faculty.

“The super speciality hospital being established in Warangal town with state-of-the-art facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore is nearing completion. The chief minister laid the foundation stone for this facility in June 2021. The construction of this hospital is in progress on 59 acres. The 24-storey building offers super speciality medical services in 34 departments,” the press release said.

“Telangana has become a ‘Healthy Telangana’ due to the measures initiated by the State government. The government has undertaken revolutionary programmes and schemes in the field of Health and Medical Education with the aim of improving healthcare. The progress made by the State in the field has become an inspiration to other states. The government has been taking effective steps to meet the needs of women, pregnant women, infants, elderly and chronically ill patients,” it added.

