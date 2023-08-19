Cops detain 23 ‘daily wage’ beggars, bust syndicate in Hyderabad

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police on Friday unearthed a thriving begging syndicate in the city with the arrest of the alleged mastermind Anil Pawar and 23 “daily wage” beggars who were later sent to rescue homes. A police officer said that Pawar, along with the beggars, belongs to the Pardhi community from Karnataka.

While the city police identified and took into custody 23 beggars active on the streets, they estimate that at least 60 to 70 members of this network continue to operate in various pockets of the city, including places like the Yellamma temple at Balkampet, Ameerpet, Secunderabad, Tank Bund, etc.

Task Force personnel, in a joint operation with Jubilee Hills police, swung into action and detained the beggars. While Pawar was placed under arrest, the police adopted a more restrained approach with the others as the group comprised children and aged members.

Of the 23 beggars detained, a majority had been “working” near the Jubilee Hills Check Post and KBR Park junction. The police said that Pawar collected sums ranging from Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000 from each set of beggars in one particular spot or junction, under his wing while paying each of them Rs 200 per day.

The official said the modus operandi was meticulous. “The beggars are split into groups, each with their designated ‘jurisdiction,’ a term they employ to denote specific territories. This practice is coupled with a rotation policy, ensuring that beggars do not encroach upon each other’s territories for a span of four months. Notably, these groups comprise family units, complete with spouses, children, cousins, and elderly members. The syndicate members alternate shifts as they are aware that there will be a set of commuters who commute on the same route every day,” the officer said.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police on Friday unearthed a thriving begging syndicate in the city with the arrest of the alleged mastermind Anil Pawar and 23 “daily wage” beggars who were later sent to rescue homes. A police officer said that Pawar, along with the beggars, belongs to the Pardhi community from Karnataka. While the city police identified and took into custody 23 beggars active on the streets, they estimate that at least 60 to 70 members of this network continue to operate in various pockets of the city, including places like the Yellamma temple at Balkampet, Ameerpet, Secunderabad, Tank Bund, etc. Task Force personnel, in a joint operation with Jubilee Hills police, swung into action and detained the beggars. While Pawar was placed under arrest, the police adopted a more restrained approach with the others as the group comprised children and aged members.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Of the 23 beggars detained, a majority had been “working” near the Jubilee Hills Check Post and KBR Park junction. The police said that Pawar collected sums ranging from Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000 from each set of beggars in one particular spot or junction, under his wing while paying each of them Rs 200 per day. The official said the modus operandi was meticulous. “The beggars are split into groups, each with their designated ‘jurisdiction,’ a term they employ to denote specific territories. This practice is coupled with a rotation policy, ensuring that beggars do not encroach upon each other’s territories for a span of four months. Notably, these groups comprise family units, complete with spouses, children, cousins, and elderly members. The syndicate members alternate shifts as they are aware that there will be a set of commuters who commute on the same route every day,” the officer said.