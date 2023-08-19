Home States Telangana

Haryana governor Dattatreya invites tribal girl who got IIT admission

Published: 19th August 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Korsa Lakshmi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya congratulated tribal student Korsa Lakshmi for securing admission to IIT Patna in Bihar. Born to Koya tribal couple Kannayya and Shanthamma in Katayagudem village of Dummugudem Mandal, she defied all odds to achieve her goal. Dattatreya who called Lakshmi on the phone invited her to Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Assuring every possible support to her, Dattatreya said that Lakshmi’s feat would serve as an inspiration for all girls with big dreams. Though her father is illiterate and ekes out a living by selling ice creams on bicycles in villages, Lakshmi worked hard to realise her dream, the Haryana Governor said and described her achievement as inspirational.

He also had a word of praise for their parents for encouraging their daughter to go for higher studies though they themselves are poor and illiterate. Lakshmi secured a 1371 rank in JEE (Advanced) exam and joined EEE at IIT Patna. 

