Telangana HC takes note of Kallam’s plea in Viveka murder case

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court made a noteworthy ruling on Friday by overriding objections from the registry. He issued a directive to assign a regular case number to the petition submitted by Ajeya Kallam, a former IAS officer currently serving as the Chief Advisor to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Kallam’s petition asserts that the CBI inaccurately recorded his statement during its inquiry into the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. Significant developments have taken place in the ongoing investigation into Viveka’s murder. The CBI has compiled a substantial collection of statements, all of which have been submitted to the court. Notably, statements from notable figures, including celebrities, have recently been recorded. The CBI has also summoned Sharmila as a witness in connection with the case.

In the midst of these proceedings, Ajeya Kallam lodged a petition with the Telangana High Court. The petition alleges that the CBI inaccurately documented his statement during its investigation. Kallam clarified that he never informed the CBI about Bharti’s purported call to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He implored the court to expunge his statement from the chargesheet of the Viveka murder case and further requested a re-examination of his statement by the CBI.

According to Ajeya Kallam’s submission, his statement was recorded by the CBI on April 29. Allegations have been made that the CBI altered the statement contents in the chargesheet, deviating from his original statement. Kallam denied discussing the matter with anyone other than the investigating authorities.

However, an article presented a contrary perspective. The petition highlights the presence of a misleading article and names both the investigating officer and the director of the central investigation agency as defendants in the case.

Hears bail petitions by MP’s father

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday heard the bail petitions filed by YS Bhaskar Reddy, father of MP Avinash Reddy, and Uday Kumar Reddy, two of the accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, after they cited Supreme Court guidelines that say that resolution of bail requests should be finalised within a two-week period.

Representing the petitioners, senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy communicated to the court that the investigation into Viveka’s murder case has concluded, with the CBI having already submitted a chargesheet.

He said that his clients were unjustly implicated in the case and emphasised the lack of witnesses or evidence presented by the CBI. “Despite this, the petitioners have been incarcerated for over five months. Notably, Bhaskar Reddy, now 72, is in critical health condition, having undergone numerous medical assessments at Gandhi Hospital and NIMS while in jail,” Niranjan Reddy said, adding that it would be unjust to continue detaining the accused.

