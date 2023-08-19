Hyderabad district election officer explains process to rectify errors in voter list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose has urged city residents to rectify errors in the voter list. Rose inspected the voter enrollment campaign centre set up at KBR Park on Friday. He interacted with morning walkers and checked with them whether they were enrolled as voters. He advised them to file Form-8 to make corrections regarding their personal details in the voter list.

One has to first download the voter helpline app on their mobile phone or visit the ECI website https://voters.eci.gov.in to list out existing mistakes. After interacting with Rose, a woman walker downloaded the voter helpline app and checked it.

He said that a special campaign of voter enrollment is being conducted with the intention of having an error-free voter list and enrolling all the eligible people in the voter list. They will explain how to fill out Form-8 and Form-6 applications.

The Commissioner explained that voters can take up corrections pertaining to names, mismatches of photographs, photographs, spelling mistakes and other details. If the voter’s name is mentioned in some other constituency, then they can seek correction by filling up Form-8.

There is a facility to link the Aadhaar number with the voter list through Form-6B. If the name of the voter is missing from the list though he/she has EPIC, they can immediately apply through Form-6.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose has urged city residents to rectify errors in the voter list. Rose inspected the voter enrollment campaign centre set up at KBR Park on Friday. He interacted with morning walkers and checked with them whether they were enrolled as voters. He advised them to file Form-8 to make corrections regarding their personal details in the voter list. One has to first download the voter helpline app on their mobile phone or visit the ECI website https://voters.eci.gov.in to list out existing mistakes. After interacting with Rose, a woman walker downloaded the voter helpline app and checked it. He said that a special campaign of voter enrollment is being conducted with the intention of having an error-free voter list and enrolling all the eligible people in the voter list. They will explain how to fill out Form-8 and Form-6 applications.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Commissioner explained that voters can take up corrections pertaining to names, mismatches of photographs, photographs, spelling mistakes and other details. If the voter’s name is mentioned in some other constituency, then they can seek correction by filling up Form-8. There is a facility to link the Aadhaar number with the voter list through Form-6B. If the name of the voter is missing from the list though he/she has EPIC, they can immediately apply through Form-6.