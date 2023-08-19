Justice league: Telangana HC orders status quo on CDRC members’ appointment

By Express News Service

HC orders status quo on CDRC members’ appointment

Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Friday ordered status quo with respect to the appointment of members to the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts. Justice Madhavi Devi, who was hearing a petition submitted by Kondapuram Saritha, issued the status quo. The court also served show-cause notices to K Kathyayani, a member of the Rangareddy DCDRC, and Baddipadga Raji Reddy, a member of the DCDRC-I in Hyderabad, and directed the duo to respond by the next date of hearing, on August 31, 2023.

The petitioner’s legal representative argued that the respondents, which includes the State of Telangana, the Department of Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies, and the Designated Officer Cum Assistant Registrar of the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Hyderabad, had issued a notification on August 22, 2022. The petitioner claimed that she achieved the highest marks in the selection process, and subsequent to an interview, her selection was kept pending.

The petitioner further highlighted a similar issue that arose before the Supreme Court, where the State of Telangana was a participating party. In response to that case, the Supreme Court directed the respective governments to amend the Consumer Protection Rules, 2020. This amendment was to ensure that individuals meeting the specified qualifications would be eligible for appointments as presidents or members of State commissions or district commissions, with clearly outlined appointment procedures.

Report on encroachments in Shamshabad sought

A bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Shamshabad municipality to furnish a status report regarding encroachments within its municipal limits. The bench, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, said that despite multiple representations, the authorities concerned had not responded adequately, leading to the filing of PILs and issuing notices to the municipality directing it to respond within three weeks.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by B Mallesh Yadav, a resident of Sangiguda village in Chinna Golkonda Gram Panchayat under Shamshabad mandal, seeking the intervention of the chief commissioner of Land Administration, HMDA commissioner, Rangareddy district collector, RDO of Rajendrangar division, district panchayat officer, tahsildar of Shamshabad mandal, Shamshabad municipality commissioner, and others.

The petitioner urged the court to direct Md Fareeduddin Azmi and M/s KLR Eco-constructive from constructing a road on land situated across various survey numbers in Sangiguda. The government pleader requested time for instructions and conveyed to the court that the land in question has been categorised under Section 22A, the Prohibited List.

