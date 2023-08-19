Karimnagar gangrape victim attempted suicide twice

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Police teams from the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate who were in Kajri village of Madhya Pradesh to investigate the gangrape and murder of the 15-year-old girl in Karimnagar, prevented the last rites of the victim. The cops brought the body back to Hyderabad and shifted it to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to the girl’s mother, the victim had left the house along with her relatives at the time of the incident. Police officials are interrogating 12 suspects, including the security guard of the construction site, where the victim’s parents were employed as workers.

It is learnt that prior to the incident, the victim had attempted to kill herself. She had reportedly attempted to purchase pesticides for the purpose and had even tried jumping into a water body. However, it is unclear what could have prompted her to attempt suicide.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (CP) Rema Rajeshwari told TNIE that they are collecting evidence and that the victim’s family members were unwilling to file a complaint, initially. She said that the probe will be conducted from multiple angles. The CP said that the exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report arrives. Twelve police teams are coordinating to investigate the case, she added.

