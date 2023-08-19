KTR inaugurates Sarvai papanna Goud statue in Sircilla

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao drew a parallel between Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud. He highlighted how Goud initiated a movement with just 10 members, similar to Rao’s own accomplishments, including the unfurling of the national flag at Golkonda Fort. Rama Rao along with Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud unveiled the Sarvai Papanna statue in Sircilla, on Friday. Rama Rao remembered Sarvai Papanna Goud’s advocacy for self-respect, a cause that cut across communal and religious boundaries.

During the event, Rama Rao assured two acres of land for a community building, along with a financial grant of Rs 2 crore for its construction. Additionally, he announced that palm trees will be planted on vacant lands in villages. Praising the development efforts in Sircilla, Rama Rao expressed his satisfaction upon hearing the Tourism Minister’s assertion that Sircilla had outpaced even the coastal areas and Papikondalu in Andhra Pradesh in terms of progress.

He underscored the BRS government’s achievements in securing sustainable solutions for power supply, irrigation, and drinking water. He pointed out the elevation of over 1,000 residential schools into junior colleges. Rama Rao emphasised the need to uplift artisans rather than relying solely on corporate entities. He announced that the chief minister will inaugurate the Malkapet reservoir.

He lauded the Kaleshwaram project’s transformation into a lifeline for Telangana, ensuring an uninterrupted water supply throughout the year. He said that the water from the Malkapet Reservoir would subsequently flow into the Singasamudram Reservoir, Battala Cheruvu, and the Narmala Dam. The minister also acknowledged the ongoing efforts to fill the Narmala Dam via the Mallanna Sagar project.

