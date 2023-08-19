No one can beat KCR in welfare schemes, admits BJP’s Muralidhar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Comparing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Chouhan, BJP Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao on Friday said that while it was difficult to beat KCR in envisaging welfare schemes, the latter was ahead of the former with regard to their implementation.

During a chit-chat with media persons at the BJP party office at Nampally, Muralidhar Rao conceded that it was difficult to beat KCR in welfare schemes. He, however, felt that welfare schemes alone will not fetch victories in elections every single time.

“The youth constitutes 65 per cent of voters in Telangana, and unemployment is a pressing issue, it all depends on which party they will support. They will be game-changers. The assumption that KCR can’t be beaten is a myth and crazy talk,” he opined.

Muralidhar Rao said that the only way to dethrone KCR from power was by persistently exposing the failures of the BRS government in implementing its promises.

“KCR changed TRS to BRS because he failed. He is now talking about the national party and his national ambitions. KCR is giving the Congress a boost because he is scared of the BJP because he knows very well that even with 15 MLAs, we can turn the tide,” the senior BJP leader said.

Muralidhar Rao opined that the BJP central leadership’s decision to replace Bandi Sanjay with G Kishan Reddy as the State president may have been taken in view of the Assembly elections, and keeping in mind the need for the State president to take everyone along in such a crucial period.

“The central leadership may have taken the decision to avoid the differences which could have cropped up between Sanjay and the big heads in the party if he continued as the party’s State president at this juncture. The central leadership knows very well why they went for a change of guard in the party’s state leadership,” he added.

Muralidhar Rao disclosed that he was prepared to contest from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in 2024 and that he has already communicated this to the party’s central leadership.

