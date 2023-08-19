Home States Telangana

Sharmila placed under house arrest

As she was stopped from leaving her residence, Sharmila performed aarti to police personnel, “praying to God to give them wisdom and righteousness."

Published: 19th August 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 09:43 AM

YSRTP president YS Sharmila offers aarti to a police personnel on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRTP president YS Sharmila was placed under house arrest at her Lotus Pond residence on Friday morning when she was about to leave for Gajwel to extend her support for Dalits, who have been demanding immediate disbursement of Dalit Bandhu assistance.  

As she was stopped from leaving her residence, Sharmila performed aarti to police personnel, “praying to God to give them wisdom and righteousness, so that they wouldn’t have to work as an extended outfit of the BRS government”. She also questioned the “tyranny” of the chief minister against the protesting opposition parties.

“It is shameful to note that KCR continues to target me while I’m trying to visit his constituency where the hapless Dalits have been protesting against his failure to extend the Dalit Bandhu scheme to the eligible families,” she said.

“It is shocking to witness that I am being placed under house arrest while the BRS goons, who threatened us, have been let off. I am performing aarti to my brothers and sisters in the Police department, praying to the Lord that they are endowed with more wisdom and righteousness. I wish they adhered to the Constitution, and not KCR,” she added.

