Trouble brewing in Mudhole too

The party's high command directed the Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy to collect all the details to know the reason behind the opposition to Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy's candidature.

Published: 19th August 2023 09:49 AM

Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A group of second-rung BRS leaders raised a banner of revolt against Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy. These leaders are against the pink party renominating the two-time legislator in the next elections.

They reportedly met Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy recently to convey the same. The party's high command too directed the minister to collect all the details to know the reason behind their opposition to Vittal Reddy’s candidature. Vittal Reddy won the Mudhole seat on a Congress ticket in the 2014 elections.

Later, he shifted his loyalties to the TRS (now BRS). In 2018, the pink party allotted a Mudhole ticket to Vittal Reddy though there was stiff competition from former Union minister Samudrala Venugopala Chary. It is learnt that Venugopala Chary is hopeful of the party leadership allotting him the ticket this time.

However, there are multiple aspirants for the ticket and they include Kuntala ZPTC Ramana Rao and Bhainsa Market Committee chairman Jadhav Rajesh Babu. MLC Dande Vithal, who has a considerable following among the BC voters, is also trying for the BRS ticket.

