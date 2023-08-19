Telangana government not providing security, Congressmen are my army: Revanth

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that lakhs of Congress workers were his army and his security, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday accused the State government of not providing security to him despite court orders.“Even Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was provided security when the Congress was in power. I can do without security as lakhs of Congress workers are my security,” he said.

During a chit-chat with the media at the Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth said that he was not intimidated by not being given security and that he could go anywhere without fear. “Does KCR have the guts to visit Osmania University or Kakatiya University without security?” he asked.

On the controversy surrounding his statements on including the names of police officers and government officials in the ‘red diary’, he stood by his comments, saying that in every department, there were ‘yes men’ of the State government. “Their names will be included in the ‘red diary’ and action will be initiated against them after the Congress comes to power,” Revanth said.

He added that the Congress will not tolerate officers filing false cases against its leaders and workers just to please the BRS government.“How can we remain silent about government officials who say that BRS will win the coming elections? What is their link to politics?” he asked, naming Prabhakar Rao, Radha Kishan Rao, Bhujanga Rao and Narsing Rao as some of the officials whose names will be included in the red diary.

‘BRS leaders created artificial real estate boom’

On the recently auctioned Kokapet and Budwel lands, he said that BRS leaders have created an artificial real estate boom by enacting a “great drama”, and that they had prospered so well that they were able to buy an acre for Rs 100 crore. Questioning why the State government was not revealing the names of those who bought Kokapet and Budwel lands in the auction, he alleged that those lands were bought either by BRS leaders or the chief minister’s “binamis”.Also accusing the chief minister of selling the minority votes to the BJP, Revanth said that not even 1 per cent of 2BHK houses have been allotted to Muslims.

He said that any Congress leader who wishes to contest the upcoming Assembly elections would have to submit an application form by paying a non-refundable donation of Rs 25,000 (SC and ST candidates) and Rs 50,000 (general candidates). This donation will be treated as the party’s fund. Releasing the application forms for prospective candidates at the Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth said that the application process commenced on Friday, and will end on August 25.

He said that the State election committee will first screen the candidates based on their performance with regard to enrolling voters, participating in the party activities, and waging people’s movements on various issues. Revanth, however, made it clear that the central election committee will have the final say on the candidates and their constituencies. He also cautioned Congress workers not to get confused by false reports that the party has finalised the list of candidates.

