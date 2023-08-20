Don’t twist my statements to support your agenda, Muralidhar tells media

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Appealing the media to not ‘fish in a water pit in an election year’, Madhya Pradesh in-charge of the BJP, P Muralidhar Rao, said that approaching polls with the perspective of a party where the roles never change can lead to detrimental outcomes.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Saturday, he accused a section of the media of twisting his statements regarding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS, implementation of welfare schemes in the State, recent leadership changes and the political landscape in Madhya Pradesh.

“Twisting statements to suit your opportunism and needs is not journalism. If you’re looking from the perspective of parties (referring to the BRS) where the roles never change, and use the same method to analyse parties (such as the BJP) where responsibilities keep changing in order to achieve the strategic objectives of the party, disasters are bound to happen,” he cautioned.

Stating that Karimnagar MP and the party’s general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar had played a significant role in the BJP’s rise in Telangana during his tenure as State unit president, he clarified that leadership change is normal within the BJP as the central leadership takes the decision on shifting of responsibilities to achieve the strategic objectives. He added that the change of leadership in Telangana didn’t take place because of someone’s mistakes or shortcomings.

He reasserted his belief that the youth, which is not a minority but a ‘potential gamechanger’, is severely dissatisfied with the State government, and will see the BJP as the option to “certainly defeat KCR and his family”.

“The TRS changed to BRS to portray itself as a national party. In that case, why didn’t it contest the Karnataka Assembly elections? Why is it planning to contest Maharashtra Assembly polls even when they will be held sometime after the 2024 elections?” he asked.

HYDERABAD: Appealing the media to not ‘fish in a water pit in an election year’, Madhya Pradesh in-charge of the BJP, P Muralidhar Rao, said that approaching polls with the perspective of a party where the roles never change can lead to detrimental outcomes. Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Saturday, he accused a section of the media of twisting his statements regarding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS, implementation of welfare schemes in the State, recent leadership changes and the political landscape in Madhya Pradesh. “Twisting statements to suit your opportunism and needs is not journalism. If you’re looking from the perspective of parties (referring to the BRS) where the roles never change, and use the same method to analyse parties (such as the BJP) where responsibilities keep changing in order to achieve the strategic objectives of the party, disasters are bound to happen,” he cautioned.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating that Karimnagar MP and the party’s general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar had played a significant role in the BJP’s rise in Telangana during his tenure as State unit president, he clarified that leadership change is normal within the BJP as the central leadership takes the decision on shifting of responsibilities to achieve the strategic objectives. He added that the change of leadership in Telangana didn’t take place because of someone’s mistakes or shortcomings. He reasserted his belief that the youth, which is not a minority but a ‘potential gamechanger’, is severely dissatisfied with the State government, and will see the BJP as the option to “certainly defeat KCR and his family”. “The TRS changed to BRS to portray itself as a national party. In that case, why didn’t it contest the Karnataka Assembly elections? Why is it planning to contest Maharashtra Assembly polls even when they will be held sometime after the 2024 elections?” he asked.