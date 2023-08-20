Home States Telangana

Eatala seeks judicial probe in torture case

Despite her pleading with them that she had gone to her brother’s residence to borrow money for her daughter’s wedding, they tortured her through the night.

BJP leader Eatala Rajender

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Saturday demanded a judicial inquiry and registration of cases under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989 against those responsible for torturing Vadtya Laxmi, a Lambada woman, in LB Nagar police station through the night of August 15. 

Addressing the media here, Rajender demanded an apology from the State government and asked whether it was not the responsibility of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to respond to the issue.

“The police tried to portray her as a characterless woman. Despite her pleading with them that she had gone to her brother’s residence to borrow money for her daughter’s wedding, they tortured her through the night. It needs to be revealed in the investigation if she was also sexually assaulted. The State government has washed its hands of by suspending two constables,” Rajender said. 

