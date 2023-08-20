Have full faith in Rahul, I’m not leaving Congress: Jagga Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move that dispels any rumours of him shifting his loyalties, T Jayaprakash Reddy, also known as Jagga Reddy, the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and Sangareddy MLA, reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to operate under the leadership of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

In an address on Saturday, he sternly expressed his frustration over the dissemination of false narratives and a meticulously planned smear campaign, terming them deliberate attempts to tarnish his reputation and political stature.

“It’s nothing but an effort to bring an end to my political career that spans decades, a career I’ve painstakingly built through dedicated service to the people, navigating economic challenges and spearheading social initiatives over the years. Whenever social media raises queries about my political integrity, do I really need to dignify that with a response,” he wondered?

He said certain political leaders have been engaged in a smear campaign on social media for one and a half years and pointed out that the strategic use of social media was originally introduced by the Telugu Desam Party. He highlighted that the malicious campaign directed at him experienced a temporary pause during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra event in the State but resumed in the next 10 days.

Expressing deep disappointment, he expressed dismay at the unfounded and unverified reports that have found their way into mainstream media. He sternly cautioned that stringent actions would be taken against those responsible for propagating such false narratives.

“They are toying with my political career. I will not shy away from confronting those YouTubers who deliberately tarnish my character. I will beat them black and blue if they failed to prove what they are publishing,” he warned.

Speculations remained rife until Jagga Reddy unequivocally clarified his stance, stating that he remains aligned with Congress. This follows his recent interaction with prominent leaders within the ruling party, including working president KT Rama Rao, which led to conjectures of a potential shift to the ruling BRS in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Some people have created a scenario despite they being aware that I engage with ministers and the chief minister while the Assembly is in session to advocate the public’s concerns as a representative of the people,” he noted, recounting his contributions to the party over the past nine years.

