Hyderabad Cycling Revolution goes beyond pedals, gains momentum for active mobility

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “During the pandemic lockdown, I was spending long hours working on a couch,” says Krishna Chaitanya, a software engineer. His sedentary lifestyle resulted in back pain and unhealthy weight gain. That was when he turned to cycling. Today, he is a part of the Hyderabad Cycling Revolution (HCR), a community that is working towards achieving ‘active mobility’ in the city.

With a focus on physical activity, active mobility promotes the usage of public transport or non-motorised means of transport such as walking and cycling.

Animesh Deshmukh, a member of HCR, has adopted active mobility as his way of life. Deshmukh, who started cycling in 2018, either cycle or makes use of the metro service or buses for his daily commute. “It is a very good way to stay active and it also helps us to reduce pollution,” he says. Deshmukh is also using his social media handles to spread the message of active mobility. “I feel happy when people tell me that I inspired them to make small lifestyle changes,” he says with a big smile.

Members of HCR and the entire cycling community in the city have reason to cheer — Hyderabad will soon be home to Asia’s second-longest cycling track. The bicycle track — stretching between Nanakramguda and Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) Circle, as well as Narsingi and Kollur — is slated to be inaugurated in the first week of September.

“Stricter rules are needed on the road. On the road, you will find that one in 10 drivers are going in the opposite direction. They are not scared. We need to come up with innovative ways to warn drivers and punish repeat offenders,” says Santosh Mallareddi, an active member of HCR.

Today, HCR boasts 10,000-odd members from all walks of life. Going beyond cycling, the group has forayed into heritage walks, art meet-ups and humanitarian support.

