KCR won’t achieve much in Maharashtra: Thakre

Thakre described this as a major setback for KCR’s ambitions of expanding his party in Maharashtra.

Congress leader Manikrao Thakre

AICC Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citing the instance of NCP leader Shivaraj Bangar rejoining his parent organisation after a brief stint in the BRS, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Saturday said that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao won’t be able to achieve much in Maharashtra (kuch bhi nahi kar payega).

In an exclusive conversation with TNIE, Thakre characterised Bangar’s move as a significant blow to KCR, saying that it underscores a noteworthy shift in Maharashtra as well as Telangana political spectrum. Bangar’s departure from the BRS was accompanied by his assertion that the BRS was lending support to the BJP, suggesting that the pink party essentially functioned as a “B team of the BJP”. 

Thakre described this as a major setback for KCR’s ambitions of expanding his party in Maharashtra. He confidently stated that KCR’s aspirations “will not materialise” in Maharashtra. “It won’t happen, because it’s Maharashtra,” he said.

Answering the possibility of luring Maharashtra BRS leaders into the Congress fold, Thakre responded by noting that none of the Congress leaders had initially aligned with the BRS. He also took the opportunity to criticise the BRS for its alleged misuse of taxpayer funds in another State “for purely political objectives”. 

