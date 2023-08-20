Home States Telangana

Kishan Reddy irate as officials skip DISHA meeting for inauguration of flyover

He questioned how the 75 cents land given by the State government at Abids for construction of a Tribal Museum could be enough, when the Andhra Pradesh government allotted 25 acres for the same.

Published: 20th August 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

State BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing anguish over the absence of the higher officials of the State government at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Tourism Plaza in Begumpet on Saturday, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that he will complain to the Union government and the superiors of those absentees, and will take strict action against them in the near future. 

As Secunderabad MP, he attended the DISHA review meeting of various State and central schemes, for which the departmental heads of all departments concerned were expected to attend. However, most of the officials had gone to attend the inauguration of the Indira Park-VST flyover. 

Kishan demanded to know why the flyover inauguration was scheduled only two days ago when the agenda for DISHA meeting was notified by the district collector three months ago. “Instead of attending the meeting, the higher officials sent in-charges and their subordinates. This is not good,” he underlined, reminding that DISHA meeting is held in every district across the country once in three months.

Reviewing the issues concerning various departments, Kishan said that the railway works were getting delayed because of the lack of cooperation from GHMC, though the Railways has given its consent for various projects. 

He questioned how the 75 cents land given by the State government at Abids for construction of a Tribal Museum could be enough, when the Andhra Pradesh government allotted 25 acres for the same.

Kishan said that despite the officials concerned being directed to ensure uninterrupted power to government hospitals, schools, Anganwadi schools and hostels, blackouts continue in those places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DISHA meeting G Kishan Reddy Indira Park-VST flyover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp