Kishan Reddy irate as officials skip DISHA meeting for inauguration of flyover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing anguish over the absence of the higher officials of the State government at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Tourism Plaza in Begumpet on Saturday, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that he will complain to the Union government and the superiors of those absentees, and will take strict action against them in the near future.

As Secunderabad MP, he attended the DISHA review meeting of various State and central schemes, for which the departmental heads of all departments concerned were expected to attend. However, most of the officials had gone to attend the inauguration of the Indira Park-VST flyover.

Kishan demanded to know why the flyover inauguration was scheduled only two days ago when the agenda for DISHA meeting was notified by the district collector three months ago. “Instead of attending the meeting, the higher officials sent in-charges and their subordinates. This is not good,” he underlined, reminding that DISHA meeting is held in every district across the country once in three months.

Reviewing the issues concerning various departments, Kishan said that the railway works were getting delayed because of the lack of cooperation from GHMC, though the Railways has given its consent for various projects.

He questioned how the 75 cents land given by the State government at Abids for construction of a Tribal Museum could be enough, when the Andhra Pradesh government allotted 25 acres for the same.

Kishan said that despite the officials concerned being directed to ensure uninterrupted power to government hospitals, schools, Anganwadi schools and hostels, blackouts continue in those places.

