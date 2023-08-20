KTR opens Indira Park-VST flyover, says last 9 years of development just a trailer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the State government was committed to continuing its development activities and transforming Hyderabad as a global city after coming to power in the next term, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the past nine years were merely a preview of the BRS-led administration.

“K Chandrasekhar Rao will become a hat-trick chief minister. Development in Hyderabad in the past nine years was just a trailer of BRS rule. The BJP and Congress saw only trailers. The BRS government will show the full movie soon,” Rama Rao said after inaugurating the 2.81-km-long steel bridge flyover named after former home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy.

The flyover stretches from Indira Park to VST Junction and was built as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). Referring to the fast-paced developments taking place, particularly in Hyderabad, the minister said that it was “only a beginning and the real movie is yet to be released”.

He also mentioned that plans are afoot to expand the city to an international level. “Opposition parties will be awestruck once the development programmes are unveiled. In the past nine years of its rule, the BRS has laid a strong foundation for transforming Hyderabad into a global city,” Rama Rao said.

New bridge will reduce snarls at RTC ‘X’ roads, VST junction

Around 12,500 tonnes of special alloy steel and up to 20,000 cubic metres of concrete were used to construct the flyover. It stands over 81 steel piers of which are 46 pier foundations and remaining open excavated foundations. Altogether 426 steel girders are supporting a four-lane deck slab of 16.60 metres wide.

Highlighting the construction of the new Telangana State Secretariat, Martyrs’ Memorial and the 125-feet-tall Dr BR Ambedkar statue, KT Rama Rao said that there are plans to develop Indira Park, Lower and Upper Tank Bund too on par with international standards with parking facility, decks, etc. The signal-free steel bridge bypassing four junctions on the way is expected to address traffic issues, providing a solution to the congestion problems at VST Junction, RTC Crossroads, Ashoknagar and Indira Park Road.

The road witnesses the movement of about one lakh vehicles daily. Typically, it takes around 30 to 40 minutes for vehicles coming from the Telugu Talli flyover to reach destinations such as Osmania University and Nallakunta due to heavy traffic and multiple junctions. Now with the new steel bridge, the travel time from Indira Park to VST Junction has been reduced to just five minutes, officials said.

The flyover, built at a cost of `450 crore, marks the 36th project under the SRDP. The bi-directional four-lane flyover is the first-ever such structure cast in steel. Due to the lack of space near RTC X roads, the flyover is going above the Metro Line-II, officials added.

