Man murders eight-years-old daughter to inflict pain on estranged wife in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to inflict suffering upon his estranged wife, a 40-year-old man reportedly killed his eight-year-old daughter on the city outskirts. While the murder took place on Friday, police discovered the body in the accused’s car while he was driving along the Koheda Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Abdullapurmet to dispose of it in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, Chandrashekar Kundeti, was previously a working professional in the tech industry and resided in Chandanagar. He had been married to Hema, and the couple had a daughter together. What initially appeared to be a contented family life took a turn after Chandrashekar lost his job, the police stated, adding that the loss of employment seemed to trigger a disturbing transformation in him, leading to frequent conflicts with his wife, who was earning substantially more than him.

The escalating tensions ultimately led to their separation, with Hema moving to her parent’s home in BHEL Township along with her daughter, who was attending a private school in the fourth grade.

Onlookers found the body in the car

Despite the separation, Chandrashekar would visit his daughter twice a week at her school and take+ her out in his car on Friday. The incident came to light when Chandrashekar’s car collided with a divider along Koheda ORR. Onlookers, who rushed to the scene to offer help, discovered the body of the young girl.

Investigations later revealed that Chandrashekhar had procured a paper cutter about 10 days ago. After picking up his daughter from school, he drove for a short duration before killing her by slitting her throat, the police said.

Upon being interrogated, Chandrashekar confessed to the crime, stating that his motive was to subject his wife to immeasurable pain by robbing her of their daughter.

