Telangana High Court hears pleas against medical seats for local candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, on Saturday, directed the State government and the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to modify the software used for the allocation process to include the petitioners challenging the 100% reservation for local candidates in the 34 medical colleges established after bifurcation of the State.

The bench was hearing six writ petitions against the allotment of MBBS/BDS seats in 54 medical colleges in Telangana. The petitioners challenged the legality of GO 72 dated July 3, 2023, allocating the entire quota of MBBS/BDS seats under the competent authority’s jurisdiction in medical colleges established after June 2, 2014, exclusively to students from Telangana, effectively excluding students from Andhra Pradesh.

Counsels appearing for the six petitioners argued that according to Section 95 of the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, existing reservations were to be upheld for a period of 10 years, and alterations to seat-sharing ratios were prohibited. Additionally, they referred to Clause (7) of the Presidential Order under Article 371D, which outlines special provisions for equal opportunity in matters of Public Employment and Education for the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Counsels pointed out that the establishment date of the institution should not impact the seat distribution ratios, and that the existing admissions quota must continue.

Advocate-General BS Prasad countered by highlighting that as of June 2, 2014, there were 20 medical colleges in the Telangana region with a total of 2,850 seats. Of these, 280 seats were allocated under the 15% quota in 20 colleges. Subsequently, an additional 33 seats were added, bringing the total to 313 seats under the 15% quota.

The AG said that starting from 2019, as many as 540 seats under the NEET were part of the national pool along with the existing 313 seats, resulting in a total of 853 seats available for Andhra Pradesh students to compete for.

