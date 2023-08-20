Telangana BJP to invite Modi for ‘Liberation Day’ fete 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP State unit is planning to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day by inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a massive public meeting with five lakh people at Parade Grounds on September 17.

Last year, Union Minister Amit Shah participated as the chief guest in the celebrations held at Parade Grounds, while the Centre officially celebrated the integration of Hyderabad State into India as “Telangana Liberation Day” as part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The State unit wants to utilise the occasion to mark the conclusion of the party’s “Vijaya Sankapla Yatras” expected to begin towards the end of this month. These yatras will continue for 18 days before concluding at the PM’s public meeting.

The three bus yatras will commence from Alampur, Basar and Bhadrachalam and cover 36 Assembly constituencies (per route) at the rate of two segments per day.

The State unit has not yet invited the prime minister and is planning to prepone the bus yatras to September 17 from the earlier schedule of October 2.

BJP general secretary Suni Bansal will be holding meetings with the party leaders on Monday and Tuesday, when the plans for the bus yatras and the PM’s visit will be finalised, provided the State unit gets the assent from the PMO.

BJP State President Kishan Reddy constituted an “Election Commission Affairs Committee” on Saturday with eight members with former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy as its chairman and former MLC K Dileep Kumar as convener.

Meanwhile, 119 BJP MLAs from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Puducherry and Karnataka attended an orientation workshop in Secunderabad on Saturday, as part of their “Assembly Prawas Yojna” visit to 119 Assembly constituencies in the State.

HYDERABAD: The BJP State unit is planning to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day by inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a massive public meeting with five lakh people at Parade Grounds on September 17. Last year, Union Minister Amit Shah participated as the chief guest in the celebrations held at Parade Grounds, while the Centre officially celebrated the integration of Hyderabad State into India as “Telangana Liberation Day” as part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The State unit wants to utilise the occasion to mark the conclusion of the party’s “Vijaya Sankapla Yatras” expected to begin towards the end of this month. These yatras will continue for 18 days before concluding at the PM’s public meeting.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The three bus yatras will commence from Alampur, Basar and Bhadrachalam and cover 36 Assembly constituencies (per route) at the rate of two segments per day. The State unit has not yet invited the prime minister and is planning to prepone the bus yatras to September 17 from the earlier schedule of October 2. BJP general secretary Suni Bansal will be holding meetings with the party leaders on Monday and Tuesday, when the plans for the bus yatras and the PM’s visit will be finalised, provided the State unit gets the assent from the PMO. BJP State President Kishan Reddy constituted an “Election Commission Affairs Committee” on Saturday with eight members with former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy as its chairman and former MLC K Dileep Kumar as convener. Meanwhile, 119 BJP MLAs from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Puducherry and Karnataka attended an orientation workshop in Secunderabad on Saturday, as part of their “Assembly Prawas Yojna” visit to 119 Assembly constituencies in the State.