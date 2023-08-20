Telangana’s wait for heart devices could be over soon

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the instances of sudden cardiac arrests leading to deaths continuing to surge, experts are placing increased emphasis on providing comprehensive training to the general public in performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and using Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices at publicly accessible locations across the region.

Earlier in March, Health Minister T Harish Rao launched a CPR training programme and unveiled plans to install 1,200 AEDs in PHCs and Basti Dawakhanas in a month. However, even though almost half a year has passed since then, the authorities are yet to take substantial measures to make it a reality. In the meantime, health authorities said that the initiative is set to be implemented soon.

A health official said the deployment process is nearing completion and is anticipated to take approximately one month, with a possible delay of 40 days.

Simultaneously, the training of healthcare providers is ongoing, and they will receive hands-on experience once the AED machinery is successfully installed. Based on this experience, the health department will procure more machines in a phase-wise manner, the official added.

The significance of CPR training and the widespread availability of AED devices in public spaces has once again taken centre stage following the demise of 16-year-old Madasi Rajesh, a student at a government school in NSP Colony of Khammam, who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and died on Wednesday. Similarly, in a separate incident, two brothers aged 30 and 26 succumbed to cardiac arrests within a span of just 15 days.

A cardiologist, Dr Vijay R Boinapally, said these fatalities could have been averted. “There’s a pressing need for a State- or Central-level policy on resuscitation, similar to those in place in many foreign countries. Such a policy should mandate the inclusion of resuscitation training and equipment like AED in various institutions and public places, such as apartments, schools, colleges, malls, railway stations and crowded areas,” Dr Vijay said.

Expert bats for basic CPR, AED training progs for all

He underscored the fact that an increasing number of individuals are likely to grapple with cardiac issues in the near future due to evolving lifestyles. Having received training from the American Heart Association, Dr Vijay currently teaches Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) at Gandhi Medical College. He pointed out that resuscitation techniques are not currently integrated into the curriculum of medical education. However, MBBS students in Telangana are required to undergo resuscitation training for their degree.

Dr Vijay advocates for the incorporation of BLS training, which includes CPR and AED device operation, for all. He said paramedical staff, healthcare providers, security personnel and even laypersons should all be trained in these life-saving techniques.

He explained that even individuals without medical backgrounds can learn to use AED devices under proper guidance. “As soon as the AED arrives, a person can turn it on and follow the voice instructions it provides. Two pads should be placed properly, one on the upper right side of the chest and another pad on the lower left side of the chest. The machine itself analyses the heart rhythm and gives shock to re-sustain it,” he said, adding that these instructions can be written in Telugu, Urdu or Hindi and English at all places where AED machines have been kept.

