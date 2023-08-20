TPCC president charts the path to victory in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress has decided to take up the alleged “anti-people policies” of the BRS government and BJP-led Union government as part of the “Thiragabadadham - Tarimikodadham” (revolt and chase them away) campaign for the next one month, before disseminating what it would do for the people if voted to power.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday issued directions to this effect to Congress functionaries during the executive committee meeting held at Indira Bhavan on Saturday. During the meeting, Revanth and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre expressed their dissatisfaction over the style of functioning of some TPCC vice presidents and DCC presidents who had failed to visit the Lok Sabha constituencies they were made in charge of.

While Revanth appealed to these leaders to give up their responsibility, Thakre stressed the need to take the party’s guarantees to the people like it was done in the Karnataka election campaign. They reminded that carrying out party activities will be evaluated at the time of giving tickets to contest the upcoming elections.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth said that the party will be conducting a public meeting in which AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge would unveil the SC, ST Declaration at Chevella on August 26.

He appealed to the party functionaries to mobilise crowds in large numbers. He also directed the party rank and file to conduct the “Thiragabadadham and Tarimikodadham” campaign from August 21 to 25 in all Assembly constituencies, while assuring them that State leadership will participate. Revanth informed his colleagues that the party was planning to unveil a Minority Declaration on August 29, and BC Declaration between September 6 and 9.

“We will appoint subcommittees to delve into the aspect of what should be included in the Women’s and BC Declarations. Let us invite Priyanka Gandhi to unveil the Women’s Declaration, and Sonia Gandhi to launch the party’s manifesto,” Revanth said.

Meanwhile, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy predicted that the election schedule was most likely to be released in the October first week. He said that the sympathy factor should be invoked to win the trust of the people.

Give us our due, says Congress BC leaders

BC leaders of the Congress on Saturday held a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan with a demand to include a member of the community in the Screening Committee which will be looking into candidate selection. They also demanded 50 per cent of the tickets be allotted to BCs. TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi, former Telangana MPs convener Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC OBC coordinator Katthi Venkata Swamy, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, Secunderabad DCC Anil Kumar Yadav, TPCC vice president Dr Cheruku Sudhakar, and former MLA E Anil attended the meeting along with ticket aspirants.

The Congress leaders said that the community was strong in 48 Assembly constituencies. Stating that they would not settle for a mere 34 seats to BCs, the senior leaders adopted a resolution to honour the Udaipur Declaration. They also demanded the party instil confidence among the BC masses.

