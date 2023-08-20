Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Telangana High Court hears bail petitions by MP’s father

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday heard the bail petitions filed by YS Bhaskar Reddy — father of MP Avinash Reddy — and Uday Kumar Reddy, two of the accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, after they cited Supreme Court guidelines that say that resolution of bail requests should be finalised within a two-week period.

Representing the petitioners, senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy communicated to the court that the investigation into Viveka’s murder case has concluded, with the CBI having already submitted a chargesheet.

He said that his clients were unjustly implicated in the case and emphasised the lack of witnesses or evidence presented by the CBI. “Despite this, the petitioners have been incarcerated for over five months. Notably, Bhaskar Reddy, now 72, is in critical health condition, having undergone numerous medical assessments at Gandhi Hospital and NIMS while in jail,” Niranjan Reddy said, adding that it would be unjust to continue detaining the accused.

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday heard the bail petitions filed by YS Bhaskar Reddy — father of MP Avinash Reddy — and Uday Kumar Reddy, two of the accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, after they cited Supreme Court guidelines that say that resolution of bail requests should be finalised within a two-week period. Representing the petitioners, senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy communicated to the court that the investigation into Viveka’s murder case has concluded, with the CBI having already submitted a chargesheet. He said that his clients were unjustly implicated in the case and emphasised the lack of witnesses or evidence presented by the CBI. “Despite this, the petitioners have been incarcerated for over five months. Notably, Bhaskar Reddy, now 72, is in critical health condition, having undergone numerous medical assessments at Gandhi Hospital and NIMS while in jail,” Niranjan Reddy said, adding that it would be unjust to continue detaining the accused.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });