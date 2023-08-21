BCs unhappy as Telangana gets nominal representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The new Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was constituted on Sunday, has left members of the party’s Telangana unit disappointed. Out of the 84 names listed, only two Telangana leaders received the distinction of being invitees, while neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, where the party seems to have slipped into a state of hibernation, secured four positions, including a coveted CWC member post.

This development has particularly disheartened Backward Class (BC) leaders, who expressed dismay over a Reddy leader’s elevation to the grand old party’s highest decision-making body while overlooking BC representation.

Contrary to speculation, the Congress high command selected a different set of leaders for these roles. From Telangana, former deputy chief minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha was named as a permanent invitee and former AICC secretary Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy secured a special invitee position on the CWC.

A senior Congress leader told TNIE that he has been receiving calls from political observers and BC representatives regarding the exclusion of BC candidates from Telangana. “How is it possible that Raghuveera Reddy, who seems to have distanced himself from politics, is chosen as a CWC member, while BCs from Telangana are disregarded? Numerous leaders even question Raghuveera Reddy’s BC status, despite his background.”

Leaders such as MLA Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC secretary Sampath Kumar were rumoured to be contenders for CWC positions. Other experienced leaders like V Haumantha Rao, K Jana Reddy and Ponnala Lakshmaiah were also reportedly disappointed by the party’s choices.

Amidst the discontent within their ranks, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka extended congratulations to Raja Narsimha and Vamshi Chand Reddy for their appointments.

Meanwhile, the names making it to the CWC from AP include N Raghuveera Reddy as a CWC member, T Subbarami Reddy and K Raju as permanent invitees and Pallam Raju as a special invitee.

