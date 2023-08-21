BJP to keep special focus on 19 SC/ST segments in Telangana

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: With an objective to garner support in the 19 SC and ST reserved Assembly constituencies, and to win a maximum number of seats, the BJP will depute 8,500 leaders and workers in these constituencies to reach out to people. They will be entrusted with the task of convincing the people about the impact the Central schemes had on their well-being as well as the failures of the State government's assurances. During marathon meetings held in the presence of BJP general secretaries Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh and the State co-in-charge Arvind Menon at the BJP party office in Nampally on Sunday, the party decided that these teams will be operating full-time in those constituencies starting August 24, till the end of Assembly polls. During the BJP Udyama Committee meeting, which was held later in the evening, the party leaders finalised their plans for the "Gherao of MLA camp offices" on August 23 and "Gherao of ministers' camp offices" on August 24, on the issue of 2BHK housing scheme.