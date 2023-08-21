BRS won’t able to retain its MP seats, KCR dreaming of becoming PM: Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Predicting that the BRS won’t be able to retain the MP seats, which it currently represents, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, G Kishan Reddy on Sunda said that though the people of Telangana want to send Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao home, he was dreaming of becoming the prime minister.

Addressing a public meeting in the Kukatpally constituency, he said that Hyderabad has become an “ATM” for the BRS leaders, who were “grabbing every inch of land they set their sights on”. He said that Telangana has become the most corrupt State during KCR’s nine-year rule.

Earlier addressing media at the BJP party office in Nampally, he strongly condemned the preventive arrest of BJP vice-president DK Aruna, while she was on her way to extend her support to BJP leader and former MLA A Maheshwar Reddy, who sat on an indefinite hunger strike in protest against the Nirmal master plan.

He said that the State government was trying to put the farmers in Nirmal town in losses, by changing the Sofinagar Industrial Zone into a Residential Zone, all in the name of the Nirmal master plan. He said that around 30 youngsters were severely injured in the lathi charge on the BJP workers and farmers who were protesting against the master plan at the Nirmal bus stand on Saturday, and some of them even suffered head injuries.

Alleging that a politically bankrupt BRS government was creating a police State, he said that the police, who were supposed to protect the lives of the people, were behaving like BRS leaders instead.

He also alleged that highly valued lands under GO 111 were being given to the businessmen who are close to BRS leadership and that as per the orders coming from Pragathi Bhavan, hundreds of acres of government lands were going into the hands of private businessmen in the name of auctions.

