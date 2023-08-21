Differences to the fore in Yellandu unit of BRS

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As the ruling BRS is set to announce its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, differences have cropped up in its Yellandu unit. Sitting MLA B Haripriya, along with 20 municipal counsellors, met Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday, reportedly to complain against Municipal chairman D Venkateswara Rao.

In the last elections, Haripriya successfully contested from Yellandu on a Congress ticket, defeating Koram Kanakaiah of TRS (now BRS). Later, she changed her loyalties to the Pink party and Kanakaiah joined Congress. In the last few days, differences developed between Haripriya and Venkateswara Rao. The Municipal chairman, who is leading the dissent leaders, has been conducting secret meetings with the key leaders as well as a few people’s representatives in an attempt to garner support as he lobbies for the party ticket.

It is learnt that Venkateswara Rao and his followers have been trying to impress upon the party leadership to not give the ticket to Haripriya while claiming that her husband is facing allegations of corruption and bringing a bad name to the party in the constituency.

It is also learnt that the dissent leaders are urging the party high command to give tickets to either Mahabubabad ZP chairperson A Himabindu or former Yellandu MLA Gummadi Narasaiah’s daughter Gummadi Anuradha. But Haripriya’s followers have been maintaining that the dissent leaders were creating problems in the party with ulterior motives.

