Emergency Response Centre inaugurated in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a new Emergency Response Centre (ERC) at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare in Vengal Rao Nagar on Sunday. The ERC will operate as a centralised call centre, managing the functions of various health helplines including 108 for Ambulances, 102 for Amma Odi vehicles and 104 for medical helplines. Through advanced software displaying nearby ambulances on the computer screen, the centre will ensure swift response and coordination upon receiving a call.

Speaking after the event, the minister informed that GPS devices have been set up in vehicles for real-time monitoring and management. The centre will ensure seamless provision of round-the-clock transport healthcare and treatment for patients in emergencies.

Currently, 776 vehicles of these types are operational. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently added 466 new vehicles, some of which will be added to the existing number while some will be replaced. Among that, ambulances with 108 helpline numbers provide emergency services of carrying patient transportation to hospitals, Amma Odi vehicles with 102 helpline caters specifically for pregnant women and infants and medical information, advice, and suggestions are provided to people through the 104 helpline.

The minister also informed that there is one ambulance for every 75,000 people in the State. Whereas, the World Health Organisation has recommended one per lakh population. Notably, the response time has been reduced to an average of 15 minutes.

