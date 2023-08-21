First dengue fatality of this year reported from Hanamkonda district

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The first dengue-related fatality this year in the State was recorded in Bheemadevarpalli mandal of Hanamkonda district on Sunday evening. A four-year-old girl succumbed to dengue fever at a private hospital in Hanamkonda city.

The deceased, Rohitha, hailing from Rangaiahpalli village, died due to dengue fever, confirmed Hanamkonda District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) B Sambashiva Rao. He said that upon learning of the girl’s ailment, ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) workers visited her residence and expedited her transfer to the Bheemadevarpalli Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Following a test at the PHC, the results indicated a positive dengue diagnosis. Consequently, doctors recommended her transfer to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal for further treatment. The girl’s parents, Vijay and Anitha, facilitated her admission to a private hospital in Hanumakonda on August 17. At the time of admission, her platelet count stood at 64,000.

However, despite medical efforts, the girl’s condition deteriorated, and she passed away on Sunday with a platelet count of 13,000. Sambashiva Rao said that precautionary measures have already been instituted in response to the dengue cases reported within the district.

Fewer cases

Over the last two months, sporadic cases of dengue have emerged in Telangana, even as health authorities are monitoring the situation. While ruling out widespread outbreak, experts have highlighted

the lower prevalence of severe dengue cases compared to previous years

