KCR promises to hike Aasara pension

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Promising to increase Aasara pension, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that the details of the exact hike would be announced soon. The chief minister on Sunday inaugurated a medical college, the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP), an integrated vegetable and non-vegetable market, as well as a new Collectorate building in Suryapet. Subsequently, he addressed the Pragathi Nivedana meeting, where he responded to the Congress’ promise of raising the pension amount to Rs 4,000 if it came to power in the State.

“The Congress, which has ruled for 50 years, used to give only Rs 200 as social security pension. Now they say, ‘give us a chance, we will give you Rs 4,000’. Are they giving it in Chhattisgarh which is being ruled by them? Are they giving it in Karnataka? Are they giving it in Rajasthan? Is there a separate policy for each State,” Rao wondered.

Calling upon the people to vote for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidates in 12 constituencies across the district, he expressed confidence that the BRS will secure victory in another four to five more segments when compared to the polls in 2018. Referring to the BJP and Congress plea to the Telangana people to give them a chance, Rao said, “But they could not do anything despite being given several chances in the last 50 years.”

He cautioned the people that under the Congress regime, there would be no 24-hour power supply and the Dharani portal would be scrapped. Dharani is key to the implementation of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes. “The decision to scrap the Dharani portal will bring back middlemen into the system. If the Congress comes to power, middlemen would reign supreme at revenue and registration offices,” he warned.

Questioning a recent claim made by a Congress leader during a padayatra that water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme wasn’t reaching Suryapet, Rao said that the availability of abundant water in various projects is positively impacting paddy cultivation in the State.

Special funds for the district

Expressing his delight in witnessing Suryapet's progress, Rao announced special funds of Rs 10 lakh for each newly formed 100-gram panchayat in the district, Rs 50 crore for Suryapet municipality and Rs 25 crore each to other civic bodies. He also unveiled plans for constructing an R & B guesthouse and a Kala Bharathi, at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore in Suryapet.

He highlighted the holistic development of Nalgonda town and stated that his administration prioritises the welfare of all citizens irrespective of caste or religion. The CM assured that the Rythu Bandhu amounts will be disbursed promptly.

