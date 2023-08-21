Home States Telangana

KCR to contest upcoming Telangana assembly polls from two constituencies, announces first list of BRS candidates

Rao, who is also known as KCR, will contest from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies.

Published: 21st August 2023 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM and BRS Supremo KCR releases the first list of candidates at Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the candidate list for 115 of 119 seats for the upcoming assembly polls.

Rao, who is also known as KCR, will contest from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the state assembly polls expected to be held towards the end of the year.

According to KCR, candidates have been changed in only seven assembly constituencies.

"BRS will win between 95-105 seats out of the total of 119 in the upcoming assembly polls," Rao told reporters at a press conference.

He asserted that the BRS's friendship with Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will continue.

