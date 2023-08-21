Home States Telangana

Man bludgeons father’s head with pestle over land dispute in Telangana

Following his mother’s death a few years ago, Dhanunjay opposed his father’s decision to a second marriage.

Published: 21st August 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 09:24 AM

By Express News Service

BHUPALAPALLY: A man killed his father using a wooden pestle during a heated argument over a land dispute in Dudekula Pally village of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on August 16. The incident came to light after the accused, 25-year-old Gummadi Dhanunjay, dumped the body of his father, 48-year-old Gummadi Tirupati, in a nearby lake on Sunday morning.  

Bhupalpally CI A Ram Narsimha Reddy said that the duo had been arguing frequently over a land dispute. Following his mother’s death a few years ago, Dhanunjay opposed his father’s decision to a second marriage. On August 16, Dhanunjay bludgeoned his father’s head with a wooden pestle during an argument, killing Tirupati on the spot.  

Dhanunjay then wrapped his father’s body in a blanket and concealed it within his house. On Sunday morning, Dhanunjay carried the body on a two-wheeler and dumped it in a nearby lake. While returning, Dhanunjay stopped his two-wheeler at a fuel station. Villagers there noticed a foul smell emanating from the two-wheeler.

They then questioned Dhanunjay, to which he admitted to the crime. Locals informed the police about the incident, however, he managed to flee from the spot, only to be caught once again by the villagers. He was then handed over to the police. 

