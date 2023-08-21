Home States Telangana

Modi looting nation, KCR looting Telangana: Revanth

He was speaking at an event organised by veteran leader V Hanumantha Rao to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi.

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that one was looting the country for the sake of his friends, and the other looting the State for the benefit of his family. He was speaking at an event organised by veteran leader V Hanumantha Rao to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi.

Alleging that the Modi-led Central government has adopted the “strategy of divisive politics”, he described the BJP as the “British Janata Party”. Hailing Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution to the nation, Revanth said that the former lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 enabling the youngsters to think of the nation, and gave 50 per cent reservations to women in local body elections. He added that Rajiv Gandhi also brought revolutionary changes in the Information Technology and telecom sectors.

