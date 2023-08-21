Soldier from Telangana among 9 dead in Ladakh road accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 30-year-old soldier Neerati Chandrasekhar from Mahbubnagar district of Telangana died in a road accident in Ladakh on Saturday. As many as nine soldiers died when the Army vehicle fell into a valley, sources said.

Chandrasekhar joined the Army in 2011. Three months ago, he had come to his native village on vacation.

After resuming duty, he had reassured his family that he would come on vacation again soon to enroll his son into a school.

"Mortal remains of Battle Casualty in respect of Nk/Opr Neerati Chandrasekhar of a Field Regiment will be reaching at Begumpet Air Force Station Hyderabad by a Service Aircraft at 1430 hrs on 21 Aug 2023. Thereafter, Mortal Remains will move by road to his home village Thangalla Pall, Kodurg Tehsil, Mahabubnagar District," an official release from the Defence which was issued today read.

