Telangana Congress tribal leaders meet Kharge in Delhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the State unit of the Congress is gearing up to announce its SC, ST Declaration during Chevella public meeting on August 26, the party’s Dalit and Adivasi leaders have called on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Sunday.

Kharge directed the party leaders to identify the general category Assembly seats in which there is a scope for SC or ST candidates to win the elections. Sources said that Kharge has directed the Telangana leaders to chalk out schemes in accordance with the State’s Budget so that those can be implemented without any deviation for the upliftment of economically weaker sections.

Kharge also suggested that the focus should be on the provision of basic facilities such as housing, health and education. When the leaders brought to his notice the issue of reservation in the private sector, Kharge asked them to study its feasibility by forming a sub-committee with Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Bellaiah Naik and K Raju as members.

HYDERABAD: Even as the State unit of the Congress is gearing up to announce its SC, ST Declaration during Chevella public meeting on August 26, the party’s Dalit and Adivasi leaders have called on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Sunday. Kharge directed the party leaders to identify the general category Assembly seats in which there is a scope for SC or ST candidates to win the elections. Sources said that Kharge has directed the Telangana leaders to chalk out schemes in accordance with the State’s Budget so that those can be implemented without any deviation for the upliftment of economically weaker sections. Kharge also suggested that the focus should be on the provision of basic facilities such as housing, health and education. When the leaders brought to his notice the issue of reservation in the private sector, Kharge asked them to study its feasibility by forming a sub-committee with Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Bellaiah Naik and K Raju as members.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });