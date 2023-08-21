Video of former MLA with woman goes viral

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Wyra former MLA Banoth Madanlal who is expecting a BRS ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections has found himself in an embarrassing position as a video purportedly showing him in an intimate relationship with a woman has gone viral on social media.

The video stirred a political controversy and became a subject of hot discussion in both the ruling BRS and opposition parties on Sunday. However, the followers of the former MLA who had won the Wyra constituency on the YSRCP ticket in 2014 asserted that the video was morphed in such a way as to tarnish the image of their leader.

Responding to the incident, Madanlal said that he would take the matter to the notice of the director general of police (DGP) and urge him to take action against those behind the video. He alleged that some leaders were deliberately trying to damage his image to undermine his chances of getting a BRS ticket.

Madanlal switched loyalty from the YSRCP to the TRS, now BRS, but lost to an independent candidate, L Ramulu Naik in the 2018 Assembly elections. However, Madanlal has remained loyal to the ruling party and is continuing to maintain his rapport with the party cadre and the voters in the constituency.

