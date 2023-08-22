Home States Telangana

Body of Telangana soldier killed in Leh mishap arrives in Hyderabad

Neerati Chandrasekhar joined the army in 2011 and was a part of the artillery regiment. He was also a part of the Army’s adventure wing. 

Soldiers carry the coffin of Neerati Chandrasekhar at Begumpet AFS. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mortal remains of Neerati Chandrasekhar, a 30-year-old soldier from the Mahabubnagar district of Telangana reached Hyderabad on Monday. 

The mortal remains were then taken to his village in Kodurg Tehsil by road. His body will be cremated with military honours on Tuesday. Chandrashekar had died in a road accident after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Leh district of Ladakh, claiming the lives of nine jawans, on Saturday. 

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. He had visited his village three months ago and had assured his family that he would come soon to admit his son into a school. 

