BRS list indication of Congress’s imminent victory: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that after going through the BRS’ candidates list for the Assembly elections, he became more than convinced that the Congress would power its way to victory in the State with a two-thirds majority.

The Congress leader, speaking to the media, said that KCR had developed cold feet over whether he would win from Gajwel at all and that was why he was seeking election from Kamareddy as well. He said: “Here is a leader who claims that he can get anyone elected but he himself is seeking election to the Assembly from two segments. He has already conceded defeat.”

He said that Telangana has a history of defeating even formidable leaders like former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. He said that fear was writ large over KCR’s face while he was releasing the list. His voice betrayed the tension he was going through. Taking exception to KCR for choosing to contest from Kamareddy, Revanth said that it is the home constituency of a minority leader and KCR’s decision only showed how much regard he has for minorities. “He has betrayed Muslims,” Revanth Reddy said.

Ridicules KCR

The TPCC chief ridiculed the chief minister for giving more importance to the liquor shop licences’ auction rather than releasing the list of the BRS candidates. In the morning, leaks were given that the chief minister would release the list at 12.04 p.m. but when the auspicious moment came, the excise department officials were picking up the names of the applicants for issuing liquor licences. Packing a powerful punch at KCR for saying that Congress had done nothing for Telangana though it was in power for 50 years, the Congress leader dared the chief minister for a debate. He said that it was the Congress which constructed the Nagarjuna Sagar project, and provided power supply to village panchayats and even to KCR’s home in Chintamadaka in the erstwhile Medak district.

Revanth, meanwhile, appealed to the farmers who received a loan waiver of Rs 99,999 to get another Rs 2 lakh loan from the banks immediately while assuring to waive off the same after coming to power in the State.

Hubby joins Congress, Rekha Nayak may follow suit

Hours after being denied the BRS ticket, Khanapur MLA Ajmera Rekha Nayak’s husband Shyam Nayak joined the Congress party. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy formally welcomed Shyam Nayak into the Congress fold.

According to sources, Rekha Nayak too is likely to join Congress on Tuesday. It is learnt that Shyam has joined the Congress after receiving an assurance from Revanth regarding the ticket. The BRS leadership gave the Khanapur ticket to Bhukya Johnson Rathod Naik.

