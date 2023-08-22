Home States Telangana

CM is insecure, claims Kishan

He said that KCR is totally rattled by the rise of the BJP with support from all sections of society, including SC and STs.

Published: 22nd August 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 09:53 AM

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

BJP State President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the BRS candidates list released by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao shows that the latter’s party will not return to power in the ensuing elections.  He slammed the BRS for not allocating 33 per cent of seats for women despite staging a protest in Delhi demanding the same.

In a statement issued here, Kishan Reddy said that KCR contesting from two seats shows his fear and insecurity. He said that KCR is totally rattled by the rise of the BJP with support from all sections of society, including SC and STs. 

Raja Singh hopes to contest from Goshamahal 

Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh said that KCR has not decided on his party’s candidate for the Goshamahal constituency as it would be decided by AIMIM. He said that will be contesting from Goshamahal, claiming he has the support of top leaders.

