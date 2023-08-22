GHMC to open green enegry park in KPHB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another step towards a greener Hyderabad, a self-sustainable energy theme park is getting ready at KPHB Colony. Spread over 0.5 acres, the project is being undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. Highlights of the park include a solar-panelled tree and a solar-panelled pergola which will generate a total of 8.75 kW. The Direct Current (DC) power, generated from solar radiation, will be converted into Alternating Current (AC) through inverters. The energy produced will power the musical instruments and an LED map of Telangana installed in the park and the excess will be supplied to the power grid. To harness the power of wind, a windmill is also being installed on the premises. Other interesting additions are 'smart' benches, which will also generate electricity from solar energy. The artwork on the walls of the park showcases various renewable energy sources. According to GHMC officials, the vibrant park will be opened to the public within the next 20 days.